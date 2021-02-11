Indonesia reports 8,435 new COVID-19 cases, 214 new deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], February 11 (ANI/Xinhua): The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indonesia increased by 8,435 in the past 24 hours to 1,191,990, with the death toll adding by 214 to 32,381, the Indonesian Health Ministry said on Thursday. According to the ministry, 10,145 more patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 993,117.

The coronavirus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. Specifically, in the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 2,514 new cases, West Java 1,059, East Java 1,044, Central Java 986 and East Kalimantan 643. (ANI/Xinhua)

