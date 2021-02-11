Left Menu

Pakistan Education Minister blames 'weak education system' for spread of terrorism

The spread of terrorism in Pakistan is the result of the weak education system in the country, said Shafqat Mehmood, Federal Minister for Education.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-02-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 20:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The spread of terrorism in Pakistan is the result of the weak education system in the country, said Shafqat Mehmood, Federal Minister for Education. Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad, Mehmood highlighted the importance of Madressahs in the country as it "ended the void between the state and madressahs."

He further said that it is the weak education system that led to the spread of terrorism in the country. This comes as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is set to seal the fate of Pakistan on Thursday.

The meeting will consider Pakistan's progress in addressing numerous recommendations. The findings are hugely important to Pakistan in that the FATF wields significant influence over how international banking institutions approach nations with terrorist financing concerns. Where nations are blacklisted by the FATF, or, as is the present case with Pakistan, greylisted, they suffer impediment to smooth capital flows, foreign investment complications, and generally higher banking fees reported Washington Examiner.

Earlier, China rescued Pakistan in October 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

