Left Menu

Lockdown in Germany will last "not one day longer" than necessary: Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended her strategy to tackle the coronavirus in the country after Wednesday's announcement that the country's lockdown will be extended until March 7.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 11-02-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 20:44 IST
Lockdown in Germany will last "not one day longer" than necessary: Merkel
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Image Credit: ANI

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended her strategy to tackle the coronavirus in the country after Wednesday's announcement that the country's lockdown will be extended until March 7. According to CNN, Germany is "now dealing with three aggressive mutations" Merkel said Thursday, adding that the country needs to "prepare for new variants to become dominant" and that "mutations could destroy the vaccine's success."

Merkel said that she was aware of how difficult this lockdown has been for people and that she understood people's loneliness and frustration at having their freedoms curtailed. However, she reiterated that curbs were still needed due to the risk posed by new variants. "As a democracy, it is up to us to keep these restrictions only as long as necessary -- not one day longer -- and to lift them when possible. This is exactly the objective of this government," Merkel told lawmakers in Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, as quoted by CNN.

The German Chancellor and leaders of Germany's 16 federal states -- on Wednesday -- agreed to extend lockdown until at least March 7, although some restrictions will be lifted. Schools and kindergartens will start to reopen on February 22 and hairdressers from March 1. Merkel told lawmakers Thursday that while Germany handled the first coronavirus wave well, "we were too slow to curb the second wave." She added that Germany would continue with its efforts to "try to keep the mutations to a small scale and hope that the seven-day incident rate can be pushed to below 50."

The German Chancellor concluded by saying: "I will fulfill this until the last day of my time in office -- at the end we will jointly manage to vanquish this pandemic and see better days." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Drug smuggler shot at, 10 heroin packets seized along Indo-Pak border

A suspected drug smuggler was shot at when the BSF troops opened fire along the India-Pakistan international border.Ten packets of heroin were seized from the man, said a Border Security Force official on Thursday.BSF personnel observed sus...

3 civil defence volunteers held for posing as policemen, conducting checks for mask violation

Three civil defence volunteers have been arrested for allegedly posing as policemen and conducting checks for mask violation, police said on Thursday.The Delhi Police lodged three FIRs in this connection in northeast, New Delhi and west dis...

AAP claims Delhi BJP office land given at throwaway price

The Aam Aadmi Party claimed on Thursday that the Centre had sanctioned more than 2 acres of posh land at just Rs 2 crore to the Delhi BJP to build its office, a charge rejected by the saffron party as baseless.AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj c...

Cong accuses govt of compromising national security, India's territorial integrity

The Congress on Thursday accused the government of compromising national security and Indias territorial integrity and alleged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has tried to mislead on the issue.Congress chief spokesperson and general secretar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021