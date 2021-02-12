Left Menu

Putin not going to address 2021 Munich Security Conference: Kremlin spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not going to address the 2021 Munich Security Conference, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo Credit - Reuters_. Image Credit: ANI

"No," Peskov said, answering the question, whether Putin will address the conference.

The 2021 Munich Security Conference will be held from February 19-20 in a televised format. (ANI/Sputnik)

