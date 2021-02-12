People injured in supermarket explosion in Russia's Vladikavkaz

Moscow [Russia], February 12 (ANI/Sputnik): A powerful explosion rocked a supermarket in Russia's Vladikavkaz, the capital of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, leaving some people injured, a spokesman for emergency services told Sputnik on Friday. "An explosion occurred inside a supermarket on Gagkayeva street," the spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, the one-story building was destroyed completely. "It was presumably a gas explosion. There are casualties," he continued. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)