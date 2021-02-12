Left Menu

Myanmar civilians protest against China for supporting military coup

Myanmar civilians on Friday protested against China for supporting the military dictator General Min Aung Hlaing.

ANI | Naypyitaw | Updated: 12-02-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 14:16 IST
Myanmar civilians protesting against China on Friday. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Myanmar civilians on Friday protested against China for supporting the military dictator General Min Aung Hlaing. Protestors said that it is China who is the real culprit and creating unrest in the lives of the peace-loving country.

"They have forced the army to put democracy at stake," said a protestor. People from different age groups protested against China. The protest witnessed participation from all the sections of society.

They carried a banner that read, "Stop supporting military dictator." Earlier, lakhs of people protested against General Min Aung Hlaing in Myanmar.

On February 1, Myanmar's military staged a coup and overthrew the democratically elected government of the National League for Democracy (NLD), alleging voter fraud in November 2020 elections that saw the NLD securing a resounding victory. Nepal, Hong Kong and other countries too protested against China for bringing civil unrest to Myanmar.

The military detained several political leaders and activists, including Stae Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, and declared a one-year emergency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

