Left Menu

Russia registers 15,089 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia registered 15,089 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 15,038 the day before, taking the tally to 4,042,837, the coronavirus response center said on Friday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 12-02-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 14:38 IST
Russia registers 15,089 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], February 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 15,089 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 15,038 the day before, taking the tally to 4,042,837, the coronavirus response center said on Friday. "Over the past day, 15,089 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 regions, including 1,764 cases (11.7 per cent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,042,837, with the rate of increase at 0.37 per cent.

Moscow confirmed 2,139 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 2,040 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,134 new cases, up from 1,127 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 842 new cases, up from 721 on Thursday. The response center reported 507 coronavirus fatalities, up from 553 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 79,194.

Total recoveries count 3,559,142 after 20,720 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 21,961 the day before. According to the national consumer health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 106 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 643,718 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin says Russia must be ready for possibility of harsh EU sanctions

The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia needed to be ready for the possibility of harsh sanctions being imposed by the European Union over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Three European diplomats told Reuters on Thursday that t...

Sterling slips below $1.38 after data shows UK economy hit record slump in 2020

The pound slipped below 1.38 against the dollar but was steady against the euro in early London trading on Friday, after data showed Britains economy suffered a record slump in 2020, but grew in the final quarter. The UK economy shrank 9.9 ...

ArcelorMittal announces USD 1 bn fixed cost-reduction programme; to cut 20 pc staff

Global steel giant ArcelorMittal has announced a USD 1 billion fixed cost-reduction programme under which the company would be reducing 20 per cent of its corporate office employees by 2022.ArcelorMittal is the worlds leading steel and mini...

YSR Congress leader killed in Kakinada

Kakinada...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021