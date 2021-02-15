Left Menu

India to supply COVID-19 vaccines to Canada soon

India is likely to supply COVID-19 vaccines to Canada soon. Sources informed that decks have been cleared for the supply of vaccines following a personal request by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 09:15 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 09:15 IST
India to supply COVID-19 vaccines to Canada soon
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India is likely to supply COVID-19 vaccines to Canada soon. Sources informed that decks have been cleared for the supply of vaccines following a personal request by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. However, the final decision on the quantum of supplies has not been taken yet. Sources confirmed to ANI that supply will be made and an official announcement may also come soon. In principle, it has been decided to supply vaccines to Canada. The exact quantities and delivery schedules will be finalised this week, said a source.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured his Canadian counterpart that India will support the Canadian vaccination programme. Trudeau had made a telephone call to PM Modi and asked for his support. Earlier, the relationship between the two countries had entered rough weather when Trudeau expressed concern over the ongoing farmers' protests in India. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement termed his comments "Unwarranted".

Later, however, Trudeau changed his stance and commended India for holding dialogue with farmers' trade. The Canadian PM also assured the security of Indian missions and personnel.India has become a global leader in supplying vaccines to more than 20 countries on a commercial and humanitarian basis. Canada is seeking a supply of vaccines from the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII). India on Friday said that the decision to supply vaccines will be calibrated as per domestic production and requirement of the national vaccination programme. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over-bridge decorated with bamboo inaugurated in Guwahati

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated three foot-over bridges in Guwahati on Sunday, one among them at Khanapara has been primarily decorated with bamboo. The foot-over bridge at Khanapara, primarily decorated with bamboo, i...

Lukaku scores 300th goal as Inter beats Lazio 3-1 to go top

Romelu Lukaku scored twice and took his tally to 300 career goals as Inter Milan moved top of Serie A with a 3-1 win over Lazio on Sunday.Lukaku netted a penalty and doubled his tally at the end of the first half with the landmark goal. He ...

After U'khand glacier burst, plantation drive conducted in J-K's Udhampur

Drawing lessons from the recent Uttarakhand glacier burst incident, a plantation drive was conducted at Prowa Jagir watershed area in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur by the Integrated Water Management Programme IWMP to encourage plantation of t...

Indian Angel Network plans to invest over Rs 100 cr in start-ups in 2021

Venture capital consortium Indian Angel Network IAN is planning to invest over Rs 100 crore in start-up firms across sectors in 2021, according to a governance committee member and co-founder of the network.IAN co-founder Padmaja Ruparel to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021