India to supply COVID-19 vaccines to Canada soon
India is likely to supply COVID-19 vaccines to Canada soon. Sources informed that decks have been cleared for the supply of vaccines following a personal request by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 09:15 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 09:15 IST
India is likely to supply COVID-19 vaccines to Canada soon. Sources informed that decks have been cleared for the supply of vaccines following a personal request by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. However, the final decision on the quantum of supplies has not been taken yet. Sources confirmed to ANI that supply will be made and an official announcement may also come soon. In principle, it has been decided to supply vaccines to Canada. The exact quantities and delivery schedules will be finalised this week, said a source.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured his Canadian counterpart that India will support the Canadian vaccination programme. Trudeau had made a telephone call to PM Modi and asked for his support. Earlier, the relationship between the two countries had entered rough weather when Trudeau expressed concern over the ongoing farmers' protests in India. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement termed his comments "Unwarranted".
Later, however, Trudeau changed his stance and commended India for holding dialogue with farmers' trade. The Canadian PM also assured the security of Indian missions and personnel.India has become a global leader in supplying vaccines to more than 20 countries on a commercial and humanitarian basis. Canada is seeking a supply of vaccines from the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII). India on Friday said that the decision to supply vaccines will be calibrated as per domestic production and requirement of the national vaccination programme. (ANI)
