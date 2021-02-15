Jaishankar extends greetings to Serbia on National Day
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday extended greetings to the Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic, the government and its citizens on the occasion of their National Day.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday extended greetings to the Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic, the government and its citizens on the occasion of their National Day. He also expressed hope to further strengthen ties between both countries.
Taking to Twitter, the minister wrote, "Extend greetings to FM Nikola Selakovic and the Government and people of Serbia on their National Day. Our strong and time-tested relationship will continue to flourish." Serbia National Day is a holiday celebrated every February 15 to commemorate the outbreak of the First Serbian Uprising in 1804, which evolved into the Serbian Revolution against Ottoman rule. (ANI)
