Russia registers 14,207 new COVID-19 cases

Russia registered 14,207 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, sightly up from 14,185 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,086,090, the coronavirus response center said on Monday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 15-02-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 16:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Russia registered 14,207 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, sightly up from 14,185 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,086,090, the coronavirus response center said on Monday. "Over the past day, 14,207 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 regions, including 1,559 cases (11 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,086,090, with the rate of increase at 0.35 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,818 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 1,559 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,093 new cases, down from 1,099 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 801 new cases, down from 828 on Sunday. The response center reported 394 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 430 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 80,520.

Total recoveries increased by 13,935 over the given period, down from 15,194 the day before, and totaled 3,607,036. According to the national consumer health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 107.1 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 622,191 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring. (ANI/Sputnik)

