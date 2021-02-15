Left Menu

Foreign Secy Shringla to visit Russia from Feb 17

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will pay an official visit to Moscow on February 17-18, 2021 at the invitation of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 15-02-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 19:00 IST
Foreign Secy Shringla to visit Russia from Feb 17
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will pay an official visit to Moscow on February 17-18, 2021 at the invitation of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday. According to the external affairs ministry's official statement, Shringla will hold the next round of India-Russia Foreign Office Consultations with Deputy Foreign Minister Morgulov, during which the two sides will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including the forthcoming high-level exchanges.

"During the visit, Foreign Secretary will also meet Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov for an exchange of views on topical issues of regional and international importance. He will also deliver a speech on 'India-Russia relations' at the prestigious Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the MEA said further. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic situation, India and Russia have sustained the momentum of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

"This year's first visit abroad by the Foreign Secretary to Moscow signifies the importance India attaches to its close and friendly relations with the Russian Federation," the MEA said further. Media reports state that Shringla's visit comes at a time when the ties between Moscow and Brussels (the European Union) are 'boiling' amid the prison sentence of Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SP expels Sirsaganj MLA Hariom Yadav for anti-party activities

Samajwadi Party SP national president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday expelled Sirsaganj MLA Hariom Yadav from the party for six years.Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav has expelled Sirsaganj MLA Hariom Yadav from the party for six...

Myanmar security forces intensify crackdown on protesters

Security forces in Myanmar pointed guns toward anti-coup protesters and attacked them with sticks on Monday, seeking to quell the large-scale demonstrations calling for the military junta that seized power earlier this month to reinstate th...

JLR to work closer with Tata Group, lays out new 'Reimagine Strategy' of electric cars

Thierry Bollore, the new chief executive of Tata Motors owned Jaguar Land Rover JLR, on Monday laid out his vision for the luxury carmaker, including plans to turn the Jaguar brand electric-only by 2025 and working closer with Tata Group co...

Racing Team India makes ALMS debut, on track for Le Mans

Racing Team India won its bid to become the first all-Indian squad to compete at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with a solid debut over the opening two rounds of the Asian Le Mans Series in Dubai this weekend.The JK Tyres-backed teams ORECA 07 LMP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021