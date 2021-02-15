Left Menu

Foreign envoys to visit J-K this week

A group of diplomats from foreign missions will visit Kashmir on February 18 and Jammu on February 19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 19:41 IST
Foreign envoys to visit J-K this week
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A group of diplomats from foreign missions will visit Kashmir on February 18 and Jammu on February 19. Two batches of foreign diplomats had earlier visited Kashmir in January and February last year after the abrogation of article 370 in August 2019.

This will be the first visit by foreign diplomats to Jammu and Kashmir since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. The visit comes in the backdrop of DDC elections, which saw huge participation, and restoration of 4G mobile internet in entire Jammu and Kashmir after 18 months and many see it as a return of full normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

University and colleges are also reopened in the union territory. Visiting envoys are also expected to visit Budgam and are slated to meet representatives of civil society and government during their visit. Home Minister Amit Shah had said on Saturday that Jammu and Kashmir will get statehood at an appropriate time. He had said that around 25,000 government jobs will be created by 2022.

Sources told ANI that some elements, who are working against Jammu and Kashmir's progress and restoration of normalcy, have been giving calls of a shutdown during the visit of envoys. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Alonso leaves hospital to continue recovery at home

Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso has left hospital in Switzerland four days after being hit by a car while riding a bicycle, his Alpine team said on Monday. Footage from Spanish television network Cuatro showed Alonso leaving the ...

Sri Lanka to vaccinate MPs from Tuesday

All the 225 parliamentarians in Sri Lanka will be vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 from Tuesday, a senior lawmaker said on Monday.Sergeant at Arms of Parliament Narendra Fernando told reporters that parliamentarians have been informed...

Russia to review effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccines against new variants - TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered a review to be produced by March 15 of Russias COVID-19 vaccines, assessing their ability to protect people from new variants of the coronavirus, the TASS news agency cited the Kremlin as s...

GST officers arrest 4 in 3 different cases of ITC fraud of Rs 178 cr

GST officers have arrested four persons in three different fake invoicing cases involving total input tax credit ITC fraud of Rs 178 crore, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.The officers of Central Goods and Services Tax CGST Commissioner...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021