Left Menu

Philippines logs 1,391 new COVID-19 cases, growth rate decreasing

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported on Tuesday 1,391 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 552,246.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 16-02-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 15:57 IST
Philippines logs 1,391 new COVID-19 cases, growth rate decreasing
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Manila [Philippines], February 16 (ANI/Xinhua): The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported on Tuesday 1,391 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 552,246. The death toll climbed to 11,524 after seven more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said, adding that 45 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 511,796.

The Philippines, which has about 110 million people, has tested over 7.86 million people since the disease emerged in January last year. The Philippines' fight against the COVID-19 is improving, the DOH said, although there are still some regions with increasing rates.

"National growth rate is still showing a decrease, with initial signs of a plateauing trend from the mid-January increase," Alethea de Guzman of the DOH's Epidemiology Bureau said in an online briefing on Tuesday. Coronavirus cases slightly spiked in mid-January due to increased mobility, crowding, and gatherings over the holidays, the DOH said.

While Metro Manila has a "negative growth rate", de Guzman said eight cities in the capital show a spike in cases. She said the healthcare utilization rate in all regions "are at the safe zone." However, she stressed the need to sustain the health care capacity "across all levels."

"Mortality counts have continued to decline," de Guzman added. Health Secretary Francisco Duque reported to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during a televised meeting on Monday night that the DOH is implementing aggressive response strategies to contain the spread of the more transmissible COVID-19 variant.

Duque said the DOH is coordinating with different regions with spiking infections to monitor the new variants. The Philippines has detected 44 people that caught the new coronavirus variant first found in Britain. Only three are active cases as of Sunday, the DOH said, adding that one patient has died and 40 have recovered. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-TikTok's U.S. ad business roars back as Trump's threats recede

Accused by the Trump administration of being a front for the Chinese government, TikToks ad business looked bleak last July.Big brands backed off on spending even as TikTok executives offered refunds to advertisers in the event the hot soci...

Siddharth Chatterjee of India takes over as top UN diplomat in China

Senior UN official Siddharth Chatterjee of India has formally taken over as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in China, a key posting of overseeing the work of 27 agencies, funds and programmes of the global organisation in the worlds...

COVID-19: Delhi records 94 new cases, lowest in over 9 months

Delhi recorded 94 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest in over nine months, while the positivity rate slipped to 0.17 per cent in the city, authorities said.One fatality was also registered, taking the death toll due to the viral dis...

Suspected militia leaders plead not guilty to Central African Republic war crimes

Two men accused of leading Christian-dominated militias in widespread attacks on Muslims in the Central African Republic CAR on Tuesday rejected all charges against them at the start of their trial at the International Criminal Court.Alfred...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021