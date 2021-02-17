US vows to curb Ebola outbreak in African countries

The United States will do everything to stop the outbreaks of Ebola disease in African countries, said House spokeswoman Jen Psaki on Tuesday (local time). Speaking at the press briefing, Psaki said, "The Biden Administration will do everything in its power to provide US leadership to stop these outbreaks, working with the affected governments, the World Health Organisation, the African Union and the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and neighboring states."

She informed that National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday spoke to Ambassadors of Guinea, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone, and Liberia to the United States to convey America's willingness to work closely with the governments of affected countries, and neighboring countries whose citizens would be at risk of the current outbreak spread. "Sullivan emphasised President Biden's commitment to providing US leadership to strengthen health security and create better systems for preventing, detecting, and responding to health emergencies," she said.

Highlighting the need for a swift and overwhelming response to avoid catastrophic consequences, the White House reiterated that the US is "ready to do everything in its power to ensure a robust global response and to stop these outbreaks". Guinea on Sunday (local time) has declared an Ebola epidemic after four people died and seven others became ill in the southeastern region of Nzerekore.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, seven people fell ill with diarrhoea, vomiting and bleeding after attending a burial in Goueke, near the Liberian border. The WHO has already started supporting Liberia, Sierra Leone and the Democratic Republic of Congo authorities that have been on high alert amid reports of emerging new Ebola cases, Sputnik reported. (ANI)

