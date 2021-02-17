Left Menu

Ahead of FATF meet, 3 terrorists killed in Pakistan's north Waziristan

With the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) scheduled to meet later this month to decide the future of Pakistan, Security forces on Tuesday killed three terrorists in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district.

ANI | Waziristan | Updated: 17-02-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 15:04 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, The Express Tribune reported that Pakistan security forces on Tuesday killed three terrorists, from the Aleem Khan Khushali group, during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district.

"These terrorists were involved in target killing, kidnapping for ransom, extortion, fire raid on security forces, and improvised explosive device (IED) explosions," said the military's media wing.

"These terrorists were involved in target killing, kidnapping for ransom, extortion, fire raid on security forces, and improvised explosive device (IED) explosions," said the military's media wing. Meanwhile, Pakistan has been on the FATF's grey list since June 2018 and the government was given a final warning in February 2020 to complete the 27 action points by June in the same year.

Pakistan is facing the difficult task of clearing its name from the FATF grey list. As things stand, Islamabad is finding it difficult to shield terror perpetrators and implement the FATF action plan at the same time. However, on February 4, security forces killed four terrorists during an operation in North Waziristan, The Express Tribune reported.

The military's media wing said that the operation was conducted after the security forces observed the presence of the terrorists in a compound in North Waziristan's Mir Ali area. On January 18, at least two terrorists were killed by security forces during an IBO in the Nargosa area of the South Waziristan district.

"During an intense fire, two terrorists Usman Ali and Waheed Lashtai were killed and one was injured and apprehended," the military's media wing added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

