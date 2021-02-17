Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto set to head organizing committee

Japan's minister in charge of holding the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Seiko Hashimoto, has been selected by a panel to head the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Organizing Committee after Yoshiro Mori stepped down from the post in the wake of his controversial remarks about women, media reported on Wednesday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 17-02-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 16:55 IST
Tokyo Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto set to head organizing committee
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tokyo [Japan], February 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan's minister in charge of holding the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Seiko Hashimoto, has been selected by a panel to head the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Organizing Committee after Yoshiro Mori stepped down from the post in the wake of his controversial remarks about women, media reported on Wednesday. According to NHK broadcaster, Hashimoto, 56 a former Olympic athlete, has emerged as the Tokyo Organizing Committee's sole candidate to replace Mori, 83.

Hashimoto first competed in speed skating at the 1984 Sarajevo Olympics. She finished the Olympic career in Atlanta in 1996 as part of a cycling team in the competition. Mori, the former Japanese prime minister, was widely criticized earlier this month after appearing to oppose the appointment of more women to the board of the Japanese Olympic Committee, saying that meetings would take too long. The Tokyo Olympics organizing committee chief apologized for his comments the next day and retracted his statement.

The Tokyo Games were scheduled to be held last summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the International Olympic Committee to postpone the event for a year. A new date for the start of the Tokyo Olympics has been set for July 23, 2021. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Badgley Mischka eyes the return to wonderful in glitzy fall lineDinners with friends and nights out inspired Badgley Mischkas fall 2021 line presented at New York Fashion Week on ...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. EU books 150 million extra Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for 2021, option for more in 2022The European Commission said on Wednesday it had struck a deal for an extra 150 million doses of Mod...

'No separate ministry of fisheries in Italy': Giriraj Singh, Smriti Irani hit back in Italian at Rahul Gandhi's gaffe

After Rahul Gandhis gaffe in Puducherry on Wednesday calling for the setting up of a separate ministry for fisheries, union ministers Giriraj Singh and Smriti Irani took to Twitter to take a swipe at the Congress leaders ignorance and attem...

Red Hill Biopharma Announces First Patient Dosed in U.S. Phase 2/3 COVID-19 Outpatient Study with RHB-107

- The U.S. Phase 23 study with once-daily, orally-administered RHB-107 upamostat evaluates treatment of patients with symptomatic COVID-19 who do not require hospitalization - the vast majority of patients- RHB-107 is a novel serine proteas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021