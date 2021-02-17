Left Menu

MoS MEA Muraleedharan says there's scope to diversify trade with Ethiopia

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday said that while Indian investors have "invested strongly" in Ethiopia, there is a scope to expand and diversify bilateral trade.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 22:54 IST
MoS MEA Muraleedharan says there's scope to diversify trade with Ethiopia
MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan and Demeke Mekonnen Hassen. Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday said that while Indian investors have "invested strongly" in Ethiopia, there is a scope to expand and diversify bilateral trade. Speaking at the India-Ethiopia Business Forum, he said that Ethiopia is the second-most populous country of Africa. The Ethiopian economy has posted double-digit growth rates over 15 years. Ethiopia also has a highly-educated and skilled populace. These attributes are due to the sound economic policies of its leadership, he continued.

"It is natural then that Indian investors have invested strongly in Ethiopia to the mutual benefit of our two nations. I learned with happiness that today there are over 607 Indian companies in Ethiopia with a licensed investment of over US$ 5 billion. These Indian companies give employment to about 75,000 Ethiopian nationals," he said. The minister further stated that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Indian businessmen have continued to explore investment opportunities in Ethiopia.

He pointed out that during the last year, "we have had 35 new Indian investments in Ethiopia." "India is also one of the largest trading partners of Ethiopia. However, there is still scope to expand and diversify trade between the two countries and I am certain that our two business communities are working towards this objective," he added. Muraleedharan said further that another important aspect of the ties between the two countries relations is the "development partnership"and pointed out that "our development partnership covers sectors such as rural electrification and the sugar industry and consists of a total of 6 Lines of Credit amounting to US$ 705 million extended to Ethiopia."

"I've attended #India-#Ethiopia Business Forum in #New_Delhi in the presence of @MOS_MEA (V Muraleedharan). Details in the forum reaffirmed my conviction that cementing economic ties with India would boost our efforts to make Ethiopia Africa's beacon of prosperity," Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Demeke Mekonnen Hassen wrote on Twitter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Microsoft Office app expands to iPad; combines Word, Excel & PowerPoint tools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wealthy, efficient Dutch play catch-up in vaccine roll-out

Despite its wealth and reputation for efficiency, the Netherlands trails in the European Union vaccination rankings, its roll-out hampered by poor planning and a conservative strategy that kept more than 40 of its vaccines in storage rather...

UP: Adityanath calls on Guv Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Governor Anandiben Patel here on Wednesday, a day before the joint sitting of the state legislature on the first day of the Budget session.The chief minister met the governor at the Raj...

Bengal to witness clash of titans as Mamata and Amit Shah to address rallies in same district Thursday

A head-to-head political battlewill play out on Thursday in Kolkatas neighbouring South 24Parganas district where Home Minister Amit Shah and WestBengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are scheduled to addressrallies separated by some distan...

India, China cannot have 'normal' relationship if there is 'transgression' in border areas: Shringla

Indias relationship with China is complex and the two neighbours cannot have a normal bilateral relationship if there is transgression in the border areas, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said here on Wednesday.Addressing a meeting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021