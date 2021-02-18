India, Brunei hold review meeting, discuss trade, defence and agriculture
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday held a review meeting with Dato Haji Erywan, Foreign Minister-II of Brunei Darussalam and discussed bilateral progress on issues pertaining to trade, defence, and agriculture.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 15:03 IST
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday held a review meeting with Dato Haji Erywan, Foreign Minister-II of Brunei Darussalam and discussed bilateral progress on issues pertaining to trade, defence, and agriculture. "Exchanged views on regional and global issues. As 2021 ASEAN Chair, we look forward to Brunei's leadership in strengthening ASEAN-India relations," Jaishankar tweeted.
"A fruitful Bilateral Relations Review Meeting with Dato Haji Erywan, FM-II of Brunei Darussalam. Reviewed our progress in trade, energy, space, defence and agriculture," EAM said in a subsequent tweet. On Tuesday, Jaishankar had met Alok Sharma, president-designate of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) and held a discussion on India's Green Growth initiatives and the climate change agenda.
"Glad to meet COP26 President-designate @AlokSharma_RDG. Good discussions on India's Green Growth initiatives and the climate change agenda," Jaishankar tweeted. (ANI)
