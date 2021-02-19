Russia registers 18 ceasefire violations in Syria over past day

Left Menu

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 18 ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered nine truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], February 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 18 ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered nine truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday. "The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 18 facts of opening fire (15 of them according to the Syrian side) in the provinces: Idlib-7, Latakia-5, Hama-5, Aleppo-1. The Turkish part of the representation stated 9 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry has noted that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria carried out two humanitarian actions in the last 24 hours, delivering 750 food kits to the residents of Deir ez-Zor and Al-Hasakah provinces. A further 61 Syrian refugees, including 18 women and 31 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a separate bulletin.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 2.1 hectares (5.1 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. They discovered and defused 13 explosive devices. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

