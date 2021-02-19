Left Menu

Sri Lanka has become Chinese colony, says ex-President Kumaratunga

Sri Lanka has become a colony of China and trade unionists and others, who vehemently opposed a recent deal with India, but have not said a word in protest against Beijing making inroads in the island nation, said former Sri Lankan President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 19-02-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 22:14 IST
Sri Lanka has become Chinese colony, says ex-President Kumaratunga
Sri Lankan flag. Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka has become a colony of China and trade unionists and others, who vehemently opposed a recent deal with India, but have not said a word in protest against Beijing making inroads in the island nation, said former Sri Lankan President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga. Speaking to the privately-owned NewsFirst network on Thursday, the former president said the parties that opposed the Indian deal are keeping mum about every national asset being allegedly handed over to China, reported Economy Next.

Her remarks come days after Sri Lanka cancelled oil storage and port deals with India. The Sri Lankan government said this week that it will cancel a lease on oil storage tanks in the eastern port district of Trincomalee that was awarded to India's biggest refiner state-controlled Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). Earlier this month, Colombo cancelled a trilateral deal with India and Japan to develop the eastern container terminal at Colombo Port.

The proposed deal drew heavy opposition from trade unions, left-leaning political parties, members of the clergy and sections of the government itself. "If you look at their bank accounts - those in trade unions and others - how they become millionaires overnight - you have to wonder," said Kumaratunga.

"We didn't bow down to anybody. Those who are in charge must have an understanding of foreign policy and foreign relations," she said, noting that certain individuals in the present government used to openly mock the very idea of foreign relations. "Today, for all intents and purposes, we are a colony of China," she added.

Kumaratunga further said that in order for Sri Lanka to make any progress, the people must change their outlook and look for leaders of a different calibre. "Each administration keeps undermining the one that preceded it. This is no way forward for this country. The people must change first. To change the people, the education system must be overhauled. We also need political leaders of a different calibre: young, educated, not given to corruption - people who do not treat politics as a business opportunity," she said.

There is a growing Chinese influence in Sri Lanka. Beijing took over Hambantota port in the south of the country in 2016 after Sri Lanka failed to keep up with debt repayments, and is involved in the construction and operation of a neighbouring port terminal in Colombo, as well as other critical infrastructure. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will take 'ultimate step' on 2 abducted Quippo men next week:

The banned ULFA Independenton Friday threatened to take the ultimate step on the twoemployees of Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited nextweek, prompting senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma toappeal to it to release them unharmed...

Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in presidential debut on world stage

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday drew a sharp contrast with the foreign policy of his much-derided predecessor, Donald Trump, and urged democracies to work together to challenge abuses by autocratic states such as China and Russia. In his...

Delhi: Tortured by stepmother, 8-year-old boy rescued by DCW

The Delhi Commission for Women has rescued an 8-year-old boy who was being tortured by his stepmother, it said in a statement on Friday.The DCW team received information and reached the location at Hari Nagar in west Delhi. They entered the...

FIR against Vivek Oberoi for not wearing mask while riding motorbike

A First Information Report wasregistered here against Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi on Fridayfor not using a mask after he shared a video of a ride onmotorbike with his wife on Valentines Day.With coronavirus cases again rising in Maharashtr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021