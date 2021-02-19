Prince Harry, Meghan not to return to royal duties

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, informed Queen Elizabeth II that they will not be returning as working members of the British royal family, Buckingham Palace announced Friday. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family. Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," a statement from the palace read.

The palace said that the honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be revoked and redistributed among working members of the royal family. "The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family. While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much-loved members of the family," it added.

A spokesman for the couple said on Friday as quoted by CNN that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world" and have "offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role." "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal," the spokesman added.

The announcement comes just days after the couple revealed that they are expecting their second child. Prince Philip, the Queen's husband and Harry's grandfather, is currently in a London hospital as a "precautionary measure" after feeling unwell. (ANI)

