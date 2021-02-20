Left Menu

Two explosions rock Kabul, 2 killed

Afghanistan's capital city Kabul witnessed two explosions in less than 30 minutes on Saturday morning in which two people were killed and two more were wounded, Tolo News reported citing police.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 20-02-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 10:47 IST
Two explosions rock Kabul, 2 killed
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Afghanistan's capital city Kabul witnessed two explosions in less than 30 minutes on Saturday morning in which two people were killed and two more were wounded, Tolo News reported citing police. The first explosion happened at around 8 am in Darulaman Road in the west of Kabul in which two people were wounded, police said, adding that the blast targeted a corolla vehicle.

Police said the second explosion happened in the Kart-e-Parwan area in Kabul's PD4 at around 8:15 am in which two people were killed. The second explosion also targeted a corolla vehicle, police said. This comes amidst an increase in magnetic IED blasts in Kabul in recent months.

Data collected by TOLOnews shows that 51 people were killed and 70 more were wounded in security and crime incidents in Kabul from Jan. 20 to Feb. Recently, Afghanistan has witnessed a sharp rise in violence.

Data from the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission shows that in 2020, over 2,000 people were killed in incidents, for which no one claimed responsibility, according to TOLO News. Moreover, the US-Taliban deal, signed in Doha last year in February that calls for the full withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan by the end of May, has resulted in an increase in violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden believes US will be approaching normalcy by end of this year

President Joe Biden has said that he believes the US will be approaching normalcy by the end of this year as the country races to deliver coronavirus vaccines to millions of Americans.Biden on Friday toured a manufacturing facility of Pfize...

Soccer-Bournemouth players to stop taking a knee before matches

Bournemouth players will stop taking a knee before matches as they believe the gesture has run its course in the fight against racism and discrimination, captain Steve Cook said. The pre-match gesture in support of the Black Lives Matter mo...

WRAPUP 4-Diverse Myanmar protesters united in opposition to coup

Opponents of Myanmars coup took to the streets again on Saturday with members of ethnic minorities, writers and poets, and transport workers among those coming out to demand an end to military rule and the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and ot...

WAAREE commissions 16 MW project for MAHAGENCO under Agrifeeder scheme

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 20, 2021 PRNewswire -- WAAREE Energies, Indias largest solar module manufacturer and a leader in the EPC segment, has announced the commissioning of a 16 MW ground-mounted solar project in Gavhankund, Maharashtra. The pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021