Russia registers 12,953 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], February 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 12,953 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 13,433 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,151,984, the coronavirus response center said on Saturday. "Over the past day, 12,953 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 regions, including 1,325 cases (10.2 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,151,984, with the rate of increase at 0.3 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,623 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 1,972 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,092 new cases, up from 1,087 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 690 new cases, up from 687 on Friday. The response center reported 480 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 470 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 82,876.

Total recoveries increased by 17,484 over the given period, down from 18,637 the day before, and reached 3,697,433. (ANI/Sputnik)

