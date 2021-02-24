Left Menu

Nigerian troops kill Boko Haram terrorists, retake 'lost' town: Army spokesman

Nigerian troops killed some Boko Haram terrorists while retaking a town "lost" to them earlier in the country's northeast region, said a spokesman for the Army on Tuesday.

ANI | Abuja | Updated: 24-02-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 12:03 IST
Nigerian troops kill Boko Haram terrorists, retake 'lost' town: Army spokesman
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Abuja [Nigeria], February 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Nigerian troops killed some Boko Haram terrorists while retaking a town "lost" to them earlier in the country's northeast region, said a spokesman for the Army on Tuesday. Mohammed Yerima, the army spokesman, told Xinhua that the town of Marte and its surrounding areas in the northern state of Borno was cleared of terrorists who had laid siege to the region for some days.

On Sunday, Ibrahim Attahiru, the country's new army chief, ordered the troops to recover the town within 48 hours from the Boko Haram terrorists who reportedly had taken over the area and hoisted their flag a few days ago. The troops successfully recovered the town in less than 48 hours, said Yerima, who declined to give the exact figure of terrorists killed during the military operation.

The troops, backed by air cover of the Nigerian Air Force, successfully swept through Marte, destroying several improvised explosive devices and landmines placed across their routes, he said. "The gallant troops are currently in total control of the general area," he added.

The Boko Haram group has been trying to establish an Islamist state in north-eastern Nigeria since 2009. The jihadist group has also extended its attacks to countries in the Lake Chad Basin. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU countries' COVID-19 curbs must not hurt trade - official

European Union countries must ensure travel and border restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of new coronavirus variants do not hurt trade in goods and services in the blocs single market, a senior official said on Wednesday. Belgium -...

UPDATE 2-French actor Depardieu placed under sexual violence investigation - judicial source

French actor Gerard Depardieu was placed under formal investigation on charges of rape and sexual violence in December last year, a judicial source told Reuters on Tuesday. A lawyer representing the 72-year-old Depardieu, one of Frances mos...

Sensex zooms 1,030.28 pts to end at 50,781.69; Nifty rallies over 270 pts to breach 14,900-level.

Sensex zooms 1,030.28 pts to end at 50,781.69 Nifty rallies over 270 pts to breach 14,900-level....

CCI imposes Rs 4 lakh fine on FPBAI, 2 others

The Competition Commission of India CCI has slapped a total penalty of Rs 4 lakh on the Federation of Publishers and Booksellers Association in India FPBAI and two individuals for indulging in anti competitive practices.Besides, FPBAI and i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021