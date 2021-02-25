Left Menu

Russia records 11,198 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia's coronavirus incidence keeps falling, as the single-day increase slashed to the lowest level since October 7 with 11,198 new cases confirmed (down from 11,749 the day before), the coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 25-02-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 14:19 IST
Moscow [Russia], February 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia's coronavirus incidence keeps falling, as the single-day increase slashed to the lowest level since October 7 with 11,198 new cases confirmed (down from 11,749 the day before), the coronavirus response center said on Thursday. On October 7, Russia confirmed 11,115 coronavirus cases.

"Over the past day, 11,198 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 regions, including 1,211 cases (10.8 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,212,100, with the rate of increase at 0.27 percent. Moscow confirmed 1,406 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 1,417 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 911 new cases, up from 909 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 495 new cases, down from 695 on Wednesday.

The response center reported 446 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 383 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 84,876. Total recoveries increased by 16,102 over the given period, up from 12,218 the day before, and reached 3,767,664.

According to the national consumer health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 110 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 579,962 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring. (ANI/Sputnik)

