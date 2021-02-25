Left Menu

S-400 missile system caught in traffic accident outside Moscow

A vehicle of the Russian military's seminal air-defence system -- the S-400 Triumf missile systems -- was caught in a traffic accident on the Mozhayskoye Highway outside Moscow on Thursday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 25-02-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 15:49 IST
S-400 missile system caught in traffic accident outside Moscow
S-400 missile system. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], February 25 (ANI/Sputnik): A vehicle of the Russian military's seminal air-defence system -- the S-400 Triumf missile systems -- was caught in a traffic accident on the Mozhayskoye Highway outside Moscow on Thursday.

Footage shared on social media shows a chain-reaction accident involving five vehicles -- a Kamaz truck, two passenger cars, a military traffic police minibus and an S-400 Triumf launch vehicle.

The S-400 was moving at the helm of a bigger convoy. The other five launch vehicles of the convoy seem to have put on the brakes in time. In the video, they are unharmed, a short distance away from the head vehicle. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata didi did not think of women of Bengal, their safety: J P Nadda.

Mamata didi did not think of women of Bengal, their safety J P Nadda....

Italy honours slain ambassador, bodyguard and prays for Congo

Italy paid tribute Thursday to its ambassador to Congo and his bodyguard who were killed in an attack on a UN convoy, honouring them with a state funeral and prayers for peace in Congo and all nations torn by war and violence. Cardinal Ange...

Japan govt to end state of emergency in 5 prefectures at end of month - Kyodo News

The Japanese government will end a state of emergency in five prefectures west of Tokyo at the end of this month, a week earlier than scheduled, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Aichi and Gifu prefectures will all...

AEC’s Investment Committee to facilitate capital raising for African energy projects

AEC EnergyChamber.org investment Committee members bring a wealth of finance energy industry experience and creative thinking that are key to solve the huge lack of finance facing the energy sector across Africa.The African Energy Chamber ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021