Malaysia reports 2,253 new COVID-19 cases

Malaysia reported 2,253 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Friday, bringing the national total to 295,951.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 26-02-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 21:21 IST
Malaysia reports 2,253 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], February 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 2,253 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Friday, bringing the national total to 295,951. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that seven of the new cases are imported and 2,246 are local transmissions.

Another 11 deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 1,111. A total of 3,085 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 266,846 or 90.2 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 27,994 active cases, 201 are being held in intensive care units and 93 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

