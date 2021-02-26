Left Menu

Oz Envoy, UP Dy CM explore educational, investment opportunities between India, Australia

Australian Ambassador to India Barry O'Farrell on Friday met Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and discussed potential opportunities in education, investment, and manufacturing sectors between the two countries.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-02-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 23:42 IST
Australian Ambassador to India Barry O'Farrell met Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma. Image Credit: ANI

Australian Ambassador to India Barry O'Farrell on Friday met Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and discussed potential opportunities in education, investment, and manufacturing sectors between the two countries. The ambassador said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a very good friend of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. I had held discussions with State Chief Minister last night and Deputy Chief Minister, the prospect for a strong relationship between Uttar Pradesh and Australian states are equally good."

"I am delighted to be here officially. It is wonderful to meet Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and talk about potential opportunities that India and Australia have to further strengthen, the educational also investment and manufacturing," he added. Talking about the COVID-19 performance, O'Farrell said that the performance of India as a nation is extraordinary.

On education, he said, India's national education policy provides opportunities for foreign universities and Australian varsities will also consider establishing campuses across India. Taking to Twitter, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said, "Today, in a courtesy call, High Commissioner of Australia Barry O'Farrell appreciated the revolutionary changes happening in the field of education and IT sector in Uttar Pradesh. A mutual agreement was reached between Uttar Pradesh and Australia for education and IT electronics." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

