US says over 300 people charged in Capitol riot

More than 300 people now face federal charges in connection with the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill and at least 280 people have been arrested, The Hill reported citing the Justice Department's statement on Friday (local time). "The investigation into those responsible is moving at a speed and scale that is unprecedented, and rightly so. Those responsible must be held to account, and they will be," The Hill quoted John Carlin, acting Deputy Attorney General as saying.

Those figures come over a month after a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an unsuccessful attempt to halt Congress's certification of the Electoral College. Moreover, several people died in the riot, including one police officer as well as one Air Force veteran and Trump supporter who was shot dead by police.

Among the rioters were members of several right-wing militia groups, including the Proud Boys and the Three Percenters, The Hill reported. On Thursday (local time), Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman had told lawmakers that, "We know that members of the militia groups that were present on January 6 have stated their desires that they want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible with a direct nexus to the State of the Union."

"Based on that information, we think that it is prudent that Capitol Police maintain its enhanced and robust security posture until we address those vulnerabilities," she had added. (ANI)

