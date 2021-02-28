Myanmar junta use snipers to fire on pro-democracy protesters, several dead, over 50 people arrested

Several people were killed and more than 50 pro-democracy protesters have been arrested by the Myanmar military junta on Sunday as thousands took to the streets for a second general strike against the regime. According to media reports, as many as eight people have been injured and over 50 have been arrested in Yangon's Hledan, Thingangyun, Kyimyindaing, Botahtaung and Alone Townships after thousands of pro-democracy protesters launched a second general strike against the junta.

"Military and police are using live round of fires to crack down on protestors from swelling. Across the cities in Myanmar, use of force including military grade snipers are deployed to kill peaceful protestors," said one of the Twitter users. Another Twitter user said, "Teachers protesters received medical treatment at nearby hideout after they got hurt while they tried run away from police who attacked them with stun grenade this morning in Yangon on Feb 28".

"One of the peaceful protesters was shot death by Myanmar terrorist Police in Thingangyun Township, Yangon today," a Twitterati said. It was also reported that one of the protesters died in Dawei after being shot with "real bullet".

"Today 28.2.2021 almost all regions in Yangon, Myanmar military and polices shot protesting people with real bullets. In Hledan township, two people were shot dead on the spot. A pregnant teacher was also dead and hundreds of people were arrested," one of the Myanmar citizens. Meanwhile, another Twitterati said, "One civilian is dead by gun shot in Mawlamyaing.at least 2 cilivians are dead in Yangon now. The police fired at the civilians, Call #UN the Justice for Myanmar civilians immediately."

"Brutal crackdowns with live bullets everywhere in Myanmar this morning. Another headshot at Hledan. 3 out of 5 wounded at Hledan in critical condition. A teacher was shot dead at Kyimyindaing," said another Tweet user. On Saturday, Myanmar's military has fired the country's United Nations Ambassador after he appealed to the UN General Assembly (UNGA) for international help to overturn the coup.

CNN quoted state television MRTV as announcing on Saturday evening that Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun had "abused the power and responsibilities of a permanent ambassador" and that he "betrays the country." At the UNGA, the envoy said, "We need further strongest possible action from the international community to immediately end the military coup, to stop oppressing the innocent people, to return the state power to the people and to restore the democracy".

He further said that he was representing Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. In a show of defiance, the ambassador also flashed the three-fingered "Hunger Games" salute used by protestors on the streets of Myanmar and adopted from recent protests in neighboring Thailand, CNN reported.

Following his speech, he received a round of applause from the UN members for his "courageous" remarks. The Myanmar Army early this month seized power after alleging fraud in November 8 election. Several political leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi were detained.

Pro-democracy protesters in Myanmar have taken to the streets, demanding the release of their leader Aung San Suu Kyi. At least three protesters and one policeman have been killed at the protests. (ANI)

