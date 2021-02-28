Left Menu

Almost 1 lakh Maldivians jabbed with Indian-made Covishield vaccines

The Maldivian Health Emergency Operation Centre (HEOC) on Saturday informed that over 98,511 people have received the first dose of Indian-made Covishield vaccines manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII), reported avas.mv.

ANI | Male | Updated: 28-02-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 14:55 IST
Almost 1 lakh Maldivians jabbed with Indian-made Covishield vaccines
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Maldivian Health Emergency Operation Centre (HEOC) on Saturday informed that over 98,511 people have received the first dose of Indian-made Covishield vaccines manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII), reported avas.mv. India has been at the forefront of the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and is providing vaccines to the world under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative.

More than 25 nations across the world have already received Made-in-India vaccines and 49 more countries will be supplied in the coming days, ranging from Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean to Africa, South-East Asia and the Pacific Islands. The COVID-19 vaccine program is being implemented in 179 islands across the Maldives. Around 69,725 people from the Greater Male Region and 28,586 people from the atolls, informed HEOC.

HEOC spokesperson, Dr Fathmath Nazla Rafeeq said the inhabited islands on which vaccination has not commenced yet are HA Muraidhoo and V Fulidhoo. Both islands have a small population and lack resources. Dr Nazla said mobile teams will be sent to the islands to begin vaccination, reported avas.mv.

The Maldives has a total population of around 557,426 people, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), meaning that about 19 percent of the population have received the first of two vaccine doses. The Maldives began vaccinations on February 1 and has procured 1.1 million doses of vaccines, enabling it to inoculate almost the entirety of its population in the next few months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Gujarat sees 407 cases, 301 recoveries, 1 death

Gujarat reported 407 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the states tally to 2,69,889, while 301 people recovered and one patient died during the day, an official said.The state has so far seen 4,410 deaths, while the recovery count is 2,63,11...

Abdullah wants Congress to be strong to fight 'divisive forces' in country

National Conference NC president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said he wanted the Congress to remain united and strong to fight divisive forces in the country.The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister warned selective killings by terrorists w...

Spacewalk underway to prepare ISS for upcoming solar array upgrades

NASA astronauts Kate Rubins and Victor Glover began their spacewalk at approx. 612 am ET on Sunday to prepare the International Space Station for the upcoming solar array upgrades.The spacewalk which is expected to last about six and a half...

Nordic skiing-Norway, Sweden win gold in thrilling team sprints

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo obliterated the rest of the field on the final climb to claim gold for Norway in the mens team sprint event at the FIS Ski World Championships on Sunday, while Jonna Sundling snared a thrilling womens gold medal for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021