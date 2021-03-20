Left Menu

7.2 magnitude earthquake jolts northeastern Japan: Report

A strong earthquake of 7.2-magnitude on the Richter Scale struck off the coast of northeastern Japan at a depth of 60 km on Saturday evening.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 20-03-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 16:24 IST
7.2 magnitude earthquake jolts northeastern Japan: Report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A strong earthquake of 7.2-magnitude on the Richter Scale struck off the coast of northeastern Japan at a depth of 60 km on Saturday evening. Tsunami waves of up to 1 meter have reached the Miyagi Prefecture caost shortly after 6:30 pm, according to NHK.

Two hundred homes in Kurihara, Miyagi Prefecture were without power, the public broadcaster said. The quake caused the Tohoku Shinkansen to suspend services. In Miyagi Prefecture, the quake measured up to a strong 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale to 7.

Municipal fire officials in Miyagi reported no damage from the quake as of 6:30 p.m., but were continuing to gather information, NHK said. "Suddenly, the large tremor continued for about 20 seconds," the public broadcaster quoted a disaster official in Iwanuma, Miyagi Prefecture, as saying. "The shaking caused things on a desk to move, but they didn't fall, and I felt the shaking was smaller than last month's earthquake."

Japan lies along what is called the Pacific Ring of Fire, an imaginary horseshoe-shaped zone that follows the rim of the Pacific Ocean, where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur. The quake comes a little over a month after a 7.3 temblor struck off neighbouring Fukushima Prefecture. The Febuary 14 quake caused widespread power outages and left dozens injured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Narendra Modi has stolen money meant for COVID-19 management: Mamata.

PM Narendra Modi has stolen money meant for COVID-19 management Mamata....

IT dept detects over Rs 200-cr black income after raids on Mumbai mobile accessories dealers

The Income Tax Department has detected an undisclosed income of over Rs 200 crore after it raided some Mumbai-based dealers involved in the business of mobile accessories by allegedly under-invoicing imports from China, the CBDT said Saturd...

BJP not getting proper candidates for Bengal assembly polls, naming MPs as nominees: Mamata at Panskura rally.

BJP not getting proper candidates for Bengal assembly polls, naming MPs as nominees Mamata at Panskura rally....

Woman, son electrocuted as high-tension wire falls on houses

A 65-year-old woman and her son were electrocuted while two others sustained injuries when a high-tension wire fell on some houses at a village here, police said on Saturday. Superintendent of Police Shivhari Meena said the incident took pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021