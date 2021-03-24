Left Menu

India, US to re-establish Homeland Security Dialogue

US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N Mayorkas recently spoke to Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, wherein they agreed to re-establish the US-India Homeland Security Dialogue.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2021 08:52 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 08:52 IST
India, US to re-establish Homeland Security Dialogue
India's ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Image Credit: ANI

US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N Mayorkas recently spoke to Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, wherein they agreed to re-establish the US-India Homeland Security Dialogue. According to a statement released by Homeland Security, both sides on Monday also agreed to discuss important issues such as cybersecurity, emerging technology and violent extremism.

During his talks on Monday, Mayorkas expressed his desire to further strengthen the partnership between the Indian government and the US Department of Homeland Security. During their discussion, both sides highlighted the positive engagement that has already taken place during US President Joe Biden's administration, including with the Quad, which addressed concrete commitments to cooperate on COVID-19, climate actions, and cybersecurity.

Secretary Mayorkas and Ambassador Sandhu also recognised the important contributions of students and entrepreneurs that have made both countries stronger. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aboriginal group has 'no visibility' on Rio Tinto's heritage reforms

An Australian Aboriginal group on whose lands Rio Tinto Ltd mines for iron ore said that heritage reforms Rio announced on Tuesday lacked detail and that it had yet to see an improved approach to cultural heritage management.Rio Tinto outli...

Massive fire breaks out at plastic godown in Kanpur

A massive fire broke out a plastic godown in the Collectorganj area of Uttar Pradeshs Kanpur district on Wednesday morning. Five fire tenders are currently present at the spot and are trying to douse the flames. No loss of human lives has b...

Soccer-Watching England at home on TV was tough, says Stones

Manchester City defender John Stones was frustrated at being unable to contribute to the national team during his 16-month international exile but said he used the feeling of helplessness to improve his game and earn a recall to the England...

Mysterious new system at border keeps migrants guessing

After hearing rumours that Central American families with younger children were being allowed into the US, Irma Paz left Honduras with her husband and two kids on a nearly two-month journey to the banks of the Rio Grande.They waded through ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021