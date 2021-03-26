South Korea defence minister holds discussions with Rajnath Singh

South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook on Friday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during his three-day visit to India, to discuss India-South Korea defence cooperation. Ahead of discussions with Singh, the South Korean Defence Minister was accorded the Guard of Honour at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan.

In a media release on Thursday, the Defence Ministry had said: "South Korea's Minister of National Defence to visit India from March 25-27. During the visit, he'll hold a bilateral meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi to discuss India-South Korea defence cooperation along with other regional and international issues." An Indo-Korean Friendship Park will also be jointly inaugurated by Suh Wook and Singh in Delhi Cantt, the ministry added.

Advertisement

The South Korean Defence Minister will also travel to Agra during his visit, as per the defence ministry. India and South Korea had in December last year held consultations on issues related to bilateral cooperation and international issues of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation, COVID-19 response and coordination at multilateral forums.

The visit of the South Korean defence minister follows that of US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, who, during his visit, said that India is an increasingly important partner amid today's rapidly shifting international dynamics and added that the ties between Washington and New Delhi are a "stronghold of a free and open Indo-Pacific region". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)