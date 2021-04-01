Left Menu

Saudi daily lauds Indian govt's development, welfare initiatives in J-K

Noting the positive initiatives taken by the Indian government in Jammu and Kashmir, Saudi Gazette has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for undertaking various development and public welfare programmes, in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370.

ANI | Jeddah | Updated: 01-04-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 09:59 IST
Saudi daily lauds Indian govt's development, welfare initiatives in J-K
Participants at the ski mountaineering event at the second edition of Khelo India winter games in Gulmarg.. Image Credit: ANI

Noting the positive initiatives taken by the Indian government in Jammu and Kashmir, Saudi Gazette has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for undertaking various development and public welfare programmes, in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370. The Saudi daily noted that the J-K youth have responded positively to the Modi government's initiatives and have shown their desire to become a part of the progress of the country.

"Even the local militants who gave up arms after August 5, 2019, have been rehabilitated and have become a part of the national mainstream," the English daily noted. Saudi Gazette reported that most of the local leaders of Kashmir who used to claim that "if J&K's special status is revoked no one will be left in Kashmir to hold the tricolour" have been proven wrong.

The Saudi newspaper further pointed out that the Centre's scholarship schemes for Jammu and Kashmir students had helped many youths from poor backgrounds to get admissions in colleges across the country. "In fact, many of them have completed their degrees and have even taken up jobs in big corporate houses within the country and abroad. The Indian government has remained firm in its decisions to ensure that the region is pulled from the quagmire of uncertainty," the Saudi Gazette said.

The daily even acknowledge the decline in the number of youth becoming a part of stone-pelting mobs due to an increase in new avenues for Kashmiri youth. "During the past one and half year hundreds of youth have been placed and they are living decent lives. Recruiting agencies that had almost become defunct in Jammu and Kashmir advertised posts for the unemployed educated youth and the process to employ them was expedited," it said.

The daily said that government initiatives have given new life to Kashmiri youth, who during the past three decades were being misguided by "evil forces to take up arms in a proxy war against a welfare state." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 110 of Apple's manufacturing partners to move to 100 pc renewable energy for production

Tech major Appleon Wednesday said that over 110 of its manufacturing partners around the world are moving towards 100 per cent renewable energy for the production of Appledevices as part of its sustainability efforts.This will see nearly ei...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Big tech lifts equities as Biden rebuilding plan in focus

The dollar hit a one-year high versus the yen and technology stocks led Wall Street and a key gauge of global equities higher on Wednesday, ahead of an announcement by President Joe Biden of a multitrillion-dollar plan to rebuild Americas i...

Lenovo appoints Amar Babu to lead APAC biz

Tech major Lenovoon Wednesday said it has appointed Amar Babu as President of its Asia Pacific region operations.Babu will lead Lenovos business in the APAC region, including Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand, a...

Japan announces emergency response in Osaka area to curb COVID-19 cases

Japans government said on Thursday it will impose emergency measures, such as shorter business hours and to ask people to work from home and refrain from activities like karaoke, in the western region of Osaka to halt a rebound in COVID-19 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021