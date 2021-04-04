French envoy condoles death of soldiers killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh
French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Sunday expressed grief for the loss of lives of the security personnel in the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 23:14 IST
French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Sunday expressed grief for the loss of lives of the security personnel in the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh. At least 22 security personnel lost their lives in the encounter.
"Heartfelt condolences for the losses suffered by the security personnel in #Chhattisgarh. Our thoughts go out to the families of the victims and to the injured, for whom we wish a speedy recovery. France stands with India in the fight against terrorism in all its forms," Ambassador Lenain tweeted. An encounter broke out between security forces and Naxals along the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh on Saturday after a party of jawans was ambushed by Maoists near Jonnaguda village around noon.
Party leaders from across the political spectrum condoled the death of the security personnel. (ANI)
