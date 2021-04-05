Left Menu

Fauci raises doubt whether US government will be behind vaccine passports

US infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci on Monday said that he doesn't think the US government will be the main mover behind vaccine passports, but those individual entities could do something with the idea.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 22:23 IST
Fauci raises doubt whether US government will be behind vaccine passports
Anthony Fauci. Image Credit: ANI

US infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci on Monday said that he doesn't think the US government will be the main mover behind vaccine passports, but those individual entities could do something with the idea. "I doubt that the federal government will be the main mover of a vaccine passport concept," Fauci said on an episode of the Politico Dispatch podcast, according to CNN.

"They may be involved in making sure things are done fairly and equitably, but I doubt if the federal government is going to be the leading element of that." "There may be theaters that say you don't get in unless you have proof of vaccination, there may be colleges or other educational institutions that do that," he said.

CNN reported that about 165 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the United States, according to data published Sunday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC reported 165,053,746 total doses have been used so far -- about 79 per cent of the 207,891,295 doses delivered. About 3.4 million more doses than in the previous 24 hours, for a seven-day average of about 3.1 million doses per day.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said there is no "right or wrong" in advocating a vaccination strategy to delay a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. "There really are different approaches and different opinions," Fauci said in an answer to a question from CNN Senior Medical Correspondent Elizabeth Cohen during Monday's White House Covid-19 Response Team briefing.

"We have been concerned, and still are, that when you look at the level of protection after one dose, you can say is 80%, but it is somewhat of a tenuous 80%, because the level of, for example, neutralizing antibodies against the coronavirus, when you just leave it at one dose, the question is, how long does it last," he continued. About 32 per cent of the population - 106 million people - have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 18.5 per cent of the population - about 61 million people - have been fully vaccinated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Chicago mayor urges new police foot-chase policy after boy shot and killed

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday called for the city to create a new foot-pursuit policy after a police officer shot and killed an 13-year-old boy during a foot chase in an alley a week ago.Adam Toledo was shot in the chest by an unid...

Golf-Rejuvenated Woosie back at Masters 30 years after winning

A pain-racked Ian Woosnam said two years ago that he had played his final Masters, but the rejuvenated Welshman is back for another crack at Augusta National this week.Thirty years after winning the Green Jacket during a period of European ...

U.S. Senate parliamentarian says reconciliation can be used to pass legislation

U.S. Senate parliamentarian has issued an opinion that a revised budget resolution may contain budget reconciliation instructions, U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumers spokesman said in a statement on Monday.Spokesman Justin Goodman...

Golf-Natured order restored as spectators return to Augusta National

The natural order was restored -- kind of -- as Masters week began under an azure April sky in front of appreciative spectators at Augusta National on Monday.Five months after a unique November Masters that was staged with virtually no spec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021