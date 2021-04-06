Left Menu

After facing losses, Nepal Airlines decides to lease out or sell 6 Chinese-made aircraft

After facing heavy losses, Nepal Airlines has decided to lease out or sell six of its Chinese-made aircraft.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 06-04-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 22:32 IST
After facing losses, Nepal Airlines decides to lease out or sell 6 Chinese-made aircraft
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

After facing heavy losses, Nepal Airlines has decided to lease out or sell six of its Chinese-made aircraft. "Out of the two options recommended by the Nepal Finance Ministry--dry lease or outright sale--Nepal Airlines will try the first one," The Kathmandu Post quoted Dim Prasad Poudel, Managing Director of Nepal Airlines, on Sunday as saying.

"We have constituted a committee to determine the lease rate. The panel will submit a report within a week, and we will show it to the board for its go-ahead," he added. After the board's approval, Nepal Airlines will invite offers from prospective national and international bidders to lease the Chinese planes, said Poudel.

He further stated that "if there are no takers, we will go for the second option--sale. Both options seem difficult, but we don't have any alternative". Citing the Nepal Airlines officials, The Kathmandu Post reported that the planes will be given on dry lease, which means the owner will provide the aircraft only, without crew or ground staff.

Nepal Airlines has repeatedly said that the Chinese-made planes were causing heavy losses ever since they were acquired between 2014 and 2018 and that it wants to remove them to stop further losses. The finance ministry, the owner of the planes, gave the green signal to Nepal Airlines last month to lease out or sell the planes.

In July last year, the board of directors of Nepal Airlines unanimously decided to stop flying the Chinese planes as they cost more money to operate than they brought in. Five months after the decision, in December 2020, the national flag carrier had submitted four options to its line ministry--Civil Aviation Ministry--to get rid of the six inefficient Chinese aircraft in its fleet.

The first option was to ask the aircraft manufacturers to buy back the planes by evaluating their existing worthiness. The second option presented by the flag carrier was to lease out the planes to interested Nepali operators on either a long-term or a short-term basis.

The third alternative was to auction off the planes through a global competitive bidding process. The fourth option was to look for Chinese or international companies or banks interested in buying or leasing them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Google AI scientist Bengio resigns after colleagues' firings - Bloomberg

Google research manager Samy Bengio is resigning in the wake of the firings of two colleagues who had questioned paper review and diversity practices at the Alphabet Inc unit, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo.Though at...

Soccer-Slavia Prague's Kudela suspended for one game, to miss Arsenal trip

Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela, who is being investigated by UEFA and Police Scotland over alleged racial abuse, has been provisionally suspended for one game ahead of a hearing, Europes soccer governing body said on Tuesday.Rangers m...

Farmers gherao BJP MP in Haryana, smash car windscreen

Protesting farmers on Tuesday blocked a BJP MPs car, smashing its windscreen as he tried to leave a party workers home, police said.Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini said police had a tough time getting him away from the protesters at Shahba...

PM Trudeau says Canada is facing 'very serious' third wave of COVID-19 pandemic

Canadas hospitalizations are surging and its intensive care beds are filling up, as COVID-19 variants and a third wave of the pandemic sweeps across much of the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.Around the world, countr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021