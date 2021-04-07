Left Menu

COVID-19: RDIF collabs with Panacea Biotec to produce 100 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine in India

One of India's largest vaccine and pharmaceutical company 'Panacea Biotec' in collaboration with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has agreed to produce 100 million doses per year of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 09:06 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 09:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

One of India's largest vaccine and pharmaceutical company 'Panacea Biotec' in collaboration with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has agreed to produce 100 million doses per year of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus. According to a press release, Panacea Biotec Ltd (PBL) has announced that the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund), and Panacea Biotec, one of the leading vaccine and pharmaceutical producers in India has agreed to cooperate to produce 100 million doses per year of Sputnik V.

Earlier last month, the RDIF and Hyderabad-based Virchow Biotech Private Limited inked an agreement to produce up to 200 million doses per year of Sputnik V vaccine (Russian made) in India. Sputnik V has been registered in 54 countries globally with a total population of over 1.4 billion people. The efficacy of Sputnik V is 91.6 per cent as confirmed by the data published in the Lancet, one of the world's oldest and most respected medical journals. (ANI)

