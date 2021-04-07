COVID-19: RDIF collabs with Panacea Biotec to produce 100 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine in India
One of India's largest vaccine and pharmaceutical company 'Panacea Biotec' in collaboration with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has agreed to produce 100 million doses per year of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 09:06 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 09:06 IST
One of India's largest vaccine and pharmaceutical company 'Panacea Biotec' in collaboration with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has agreed to produce 100 million doses per year of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus. According to a press release, Panacea Biotec Ltd (PBL) has announced that the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund), and Panacea Biotec, one of the leading vaccine and pharmaceutical producers in India has agreed to cooperate to produce 100 million doses per year of Sputnik V.
Earlier last month, the RDIF and Hyderabad-based Virchow Biotech Private Limited inked an agreement to produce up to 200 million doses per year of Sputnik V vaccine (Russian made) in India. Sputnik V has been registered in 54 countries globally with a total population of over 1.4 billion people. The efficacy of Sputnik V is 91.6 per cent as confirmed by the data published in the Lancet, one of the world's oldest and most respected medical journals. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Hyderabad based startup aims to make India 'Self Reliant' in terms of innovations and technology
Vietnam approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use, RDIF says
10-day camp underway at EME Sailing Club in Hyderabad
IIIT Hyderabad Announces M.Tech Program in Product Design and Management
Russia tests one-dose 'light' version of Sputnik V shot in UAE, Ghana - RDIF