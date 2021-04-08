Left Menu

Anurag Thakur meets Portugal minister, says India open for stronger trade ties with EU

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Thursday met Portugal Minister of State for Internationalization Eurico Brilhante Dias and said India is open for stronger trade and investment with the European Union (EU).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 22:03 IST
India open for stronger trade, investment ties with EU: Union minister (Photo Credit: Twitter/Anurag Thakur). Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Thursday met Portugal Minister of State for Internationalization Eurico Brilhante Dias and said India is open for stronger trade and investment with the European Union (EU). Eurico Brilhante Dias called on Thakur during his visit to India for the forthcoming 5th Joint Economic Commission India-Portugal taking place in New Delhi.

"Wonderful meeting with Eurico Brilhante Dias, Minister of State for Internationalization, Portugal. We discussed the forthcoming 5th Joint Economic Commission India-Portugal taking place in New Delhi. India welcomes and is open for stronger trade and investment ties with the EU," Thakur said in a tweet. Thakur said discussions were held on the ongoing negotiation process of trade and investment agreements between India and the European Union.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa share a special bond and both nations have strong ties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

