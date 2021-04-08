Left Menu

73 pc of Pakistanis feel country going in wrong direction: Poll

A new opinion poll conducted by the market research company Ipsos from March 18 to 24 has shown that around 73 per cent of Pakistanis feel that the country is heading in the wrong direction.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 08-04-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 22:04 IST
As many as 64 per cent of the people described economic conditions in Pakistan as bad.. Image Credit: ANI

A new opinion poll conducted by the market research company Ipsos from March 18 to 24 has shown that around 73 per cent of Pakistanis feel that the country is heading in the wrong direction. With a sample size of 1,000 people, 62 per cent of the respondents identified inflation, poverty and unemployment as the biggest issues confronting the masses, reported The News International.

While 23 per cent found nothing wrong with Pakistan's policies, around 70 per cent of the people expressed anxiety over the country's plight. As far as the economic situation of the country is concerned, national confidence looks to be waning, according to The News International, as 64 per cent of the people described economic conditions in Pakistan as bad.

As many as 41 per cent of the people were disappointed with economic conditions and anticipated further deterioration. In a further breakup, 32 per cent described inflation as the biggest problem, while 20 per cent found unemployment "very disturbing" and 10 per cent termed increasing poverty as their main worry.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 38 per cent described inflation as the biggest problem, while 31 per cent described it as the most pressing issue in Sindh. Three per cent of the people complained about restrictions over independence of the media and media censorship in Balochistan. (ANI)

