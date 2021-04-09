Left Menu

EU on track for herd immunity from COVID-19 by mid-July: Vaccine chief

The European Union is on track for herd immunity by mid-July, the EU's vaccine chief Thierry Breton has said.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 09-04-2021 08:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 08:26 IST
EU on track for herd immunity from COVID-19 by mid-July: Vaccine chief
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The European Union is on track for herd immunity by mid-July, the EU's vaccine chief Thierry Breton has said. "We now have 53 factories, seven days a week, and I will tell you today, that we will deliver the number of doses which will be necessary to achieve 70 per cent of the population being vaccinated by mid-July," he said in an interview to CNN aired on Thursday.

Breton insisted the EU was working extremely hard to make this happen and said it was possible. Once the doses are produced, it is up to each member state to administer the vaccines, Breton said, adding that he was in contact with all EU countries who are "doing the right things" to make sure people will get vaccinated. He said that he had confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying it is a "good vaccine," adding, it's "extremely important that all of our fellow citizens understand that we are extremely cautious...and when we give it (a vaccine) the green light, we can go."

On the subject of whether the bloc would use Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, he said the approval was in the hands of European medical regulators. But he said even if it was approved, it wouldn't change the situation in Europe immediately. "Our citizens believed maybe at the beginning that you order and you get, the following day, the vaccine. No, it doesn't happen like that, you need at least 10 to 12 months to transform the facility to adapt to the vaccine. When it will be approved, you will need maybe another 10 months," he explained.

According to the World Health Organization's dashboard, as many as 46,694,768 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Europe. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

3 cops suspended over incident of firing at BJP leader in UP's Shamli

Three policemen were suspended on Friday in connection with an incident of firing at a BJP leader in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh earlier this week.Head Constable of the Special Operations Group Vikas Kumar, constables Ankush Kumar and ...

Sterling falls, set for biggest weekly loss since 2020

Sterling fell on Friday, touching a two-month low against the dollar in early London trading, and was set for its biggest weekly drop so far this year, hit by concerns about vaccinations and profit-taking after a strong first quarter.The po...

Germany needs nationwide measures to break COVID wave - health minister

German needs to implement nationwide measures to break the current wave of coronavirus infections as quickly as possible, its health minister said on Friday. We need a lockdown, Jens Spahn told journalists in a news conference, adding that ...

PM campaigns in Bengal on polling days, yet there is no ruling that he has violated election conduct code: Mamata Banerjee at rally in Purba Bardhaman.

PM campaigns in Bengal on polling days, yet there is no ruling that he has violated election conduct code Mamata Banerjee at rally in Purba Bardhaman....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021