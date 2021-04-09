Left Menu

Instagram, Facebook recover after brief outage

Social networking sites Facebook and Instagram were temporarily down on Thursday in many parts of the world for a short duration because of which users were unable to send or receive messages.

ANI | California | Updated: 09-04-2021 08:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 08:31 IST
Instagram, Facebook recover after brief outage
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Social networking sites Facebook and Instagram were temporarily down on Thursday in many parts of the world for a short duration because of which users were unable to send or receive messages. A message many users saw: "Sorry, something went wrong" and on the app under news and groups, a message said the pages weren't available and that it "maybe because of technical error that we're trying to get fixed."

Both platforms were back online a little after 6 pm (local time). "Earlier today, a configuration change caused Facebook services to be unavailable to some people. We quickly investigated and resolved the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience," a Facebook company spokesperson told The Hill.

The social media giant's products went offline last month as well, which the company chalked up to a "technical issue." According to media reports, in January, an unknown number of users were logged out of their accounts, which Facebook said was a configuration error.

In March 2019, Facebook had one of the longest outages in the company's history and was out for many users for more than 12 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

3 cops suspended over incident of firing at BJP leader in UP's Shamli

Three policemen were suspended on Friday in connection with an incident of firing at a BJP leader in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh earlier this week.Head Constable of the Special Operations Group Vikas Kumar, constables Ankush Kumar and ...

Sterling falls, set for biggest weekly loss since 2020

Sterling fell on Friday, touching a two-month low against the dollar in early London trading, and was set for its biggest weekly drop so far this year, hit by concerns about vaccinations and profit-taking after a strong first quarter.The po...

Germany needs nationwide measures to break COVID wave - health minister

German needs to implement nationwide measures to break the current wave of coronavirus infections as quickly as possible, its health minister said on Friday. We need a lockdown, Jens Spahn told journalists in a news conference, adding that ...

PM campaigns in Bengal on polling days, yet there is no ruling that he has violated election conduct code: Mamata Banerjee at rally in Purba Bardhaman.

PM campaigns in Bengal on polling days, yet there is no ruling that he has violated election conduct code Mamata Banerjee at rally in Purba Bardhaman....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021