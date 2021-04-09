Left Menu

PM Modi condoles death of UK's Prince Philip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 17:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. "My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Earlier today, Buckingham Palace announced that the Prince had died at the age of 99. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle," the Buckingham Palace tweeted.

Buckingham Palace said that further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join people around the world in mourning his loss, the Palace said. Earlier, the Palace had said that Prince was being treated for a pre-existing heart condition. (ANI)

