Iran in talks with India for early delivery of second consignment of COVID-19 vaccines

By Ashoke Raj Iran has expressed hope that India will expeditiously send COVID-19 vaccines to the country amid a surge of infections in both countries.

Tehran is in talks with New Delhi for the second consignment of COVID-19 vaccines, for which it has already paid money. "Given the cordial relations with India and understanding the rise of the new wave of coronavirus in both countries, we are doing the necessary talks with Indian authorities to kindly expedite sending the rest of the consignment which has already been paid for," the Iran Embassy in New Delhi tweeted.

COVID-19 cases have been increasing substantially in India and Iran. The focus is on vaccinations and the second dose is mandatory under the vaccination protocol. Iran had received the first consignment of Bharat Biotech vaccines but is now seeking the second consignment of vaccines from the country and the manufacturer.

"In reply to media queries on purchase of vaccines from India, Iran has reflected its needs to the Government and the Bharat Biotech. Happily, we have received the first consignment of 125,000 doses," the Iran Embassy said in a tweet. Earlier this year, India had sent 1,25,000 doses of vaccines to Iran. These Indian COVID-19 vaccines named Covaxin were manufactured by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

As far as COVID-19 vaccines are concerned, India has exported vaccines to 85 countries by way of grants, commercially and via the COVAX facility. India had begun exporting vaccines in the month of January 2021 just days after it began its mega domestic vaccination programme. In the past, India has also sent Iran pesticides when it was in the midst of locust attack last year. India is also developing the Chabahar port that will increase connectivity to Afghanistan and beyond. (ANI)

