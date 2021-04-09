Left Menu

India crucial partner both in Indo-Pacific, world at large: Netherlands PM

During a virtual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte applauded India's Vaccine Maitri programme and said that India is a crucial partner both in the Indo-Pacific region and in the world at large.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 19:07 IST
India crucial partner both in Indo-Pacific, world at large: Netherlands PM
Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday, during a virtual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.. Image Credit: ANI

During a virtual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte applauded India's Vaccine Maitri programme and said that India is a crucial partner both in the Indo-Pacific region and in the world at large. "For EU, like the Netherlands, India is a crucial partner both in the region and in the world at large. Take for example United Nations. The Netherlands welcomes India's commitment to COVAX as an essential partner in terms of accessing vaccine for low and middle-income countries. And we applaud India for its Vaccine Maitri programme," Rutte said at the virtual summit with Prime Minister Modi.

Supporting India's bid for a permanent seat at the UN Security Council, Netherlands PM said, "You and I, we both support UN reform, which includes making the UN Security Council more representative. In our view, India is an obvious candidate for a permanent seat on an expanded council. In G-20 as well, India plays a crucial role." Noting the important economic ties between the two countries, Rutte stated that, "...our ties go far beyond the economic matter alone. First, it's worth noting that the Netherlands has the largest Indian community on the European continent and we house more than University students. We are proud of their achievements and their contributions."

"We both believe in democracy and the rule of law, in strong institutions and multilateral cooperation and open and fair world trade. At a time these values are under increasing pressure. It's important to form and protect global coalitions," he added. Recalling his previous visit to India, the Netherlands PM said, "My previous visits to India in 2015, 2018 made a big impression on me. Your country's energy, creativity, and hospitality is truly without equal."

He further thanked Prime Minister Modi for his continued support on the trade front during the pandemic. "Your support helped support the continuation of trade between our countries even in those difficult times. We even appreciated the air bubble which was an agreement between our two countries and this enabled our national carrier to bring many Dutch and EU citizen back to Europe and return Indian citizen to India including many coming from Latin America," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL: De Villiers scripts last-ball victory for RCB

AB de Villiers rolled back the years with his beautiful yet brutal assault as Royal Challengers Bangalore pipped defending champions Mumbai Indians by two wickets in a last-ball thriller in the Indian Premier League opener here on Friday.De...

Sikkim reports six new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 6,329

Sikkim reported six fresh COVID- 19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the coronavirus caseload in the state to 6,329, an official said on Friday.East Sikkim district reported five new cases and West Sikkim district one, state Information Ed...

US urges arms embargo and sanctions against Myanmar military

The US ambassador to the United Nations urged the international community to take concrete action against the military in Myanmar on Friday including an arms embargo and sanctions against its holding companies and those who profit from them...

Territorial Army soldier killed by unidentified terrorist in J-K's Bijbehara

A Territorial Army soldier, who was on leave, was shot dead by terrorists in Bijbehara area of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening.Hawaldar Mohammad Saleem Akhoon was a solider of 162 Inf Bn TA Ikhwan and was on leave from March 22 for 40 d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021