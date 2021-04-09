India raises concern after US vessel passes through its EEZ
India on Friday raised concern to the United States after USS John Paul passed through the country's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) without consent.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 19:21 IST
India on Friday raised concern to the United States after USS John Paul passed through the country's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) without consent. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that the Central government's stated position on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea is that the Convention does not authorise other States to carry out in the EEZ and on the continental shelf, military exercises or manoeuvres, in particular those involving the use of weapons or explosives, without the consent of the coastal state.
The Ministry further said that the US vessel was continuously monitored transiting from the Persian Gulf towards the Malacca Straits. "We have conveyed our concerns regarding this passage through our EEZ to the Government of USA through diplomatic channels," MEA said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US needs to understand that India has longstanding relationship with Russia: American admiral
Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship: Haryana, Jharkhand to compete in final
Sandhu urges shipbuilding industry in India, US to fully utilise bilateral instruments
Chicago City Council votes against resolution critical of CAA, human rights situation in India
Anytime Fitness India Making healthy happen with new coaching tool - Workouts App