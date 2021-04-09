Left Menu

India raises concern after US vessel passes through its EEZ

India on Friday raised concern to the United States after USS John Paul passed through the country's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) without consent.

09-04-2021
USS John Paul was continuously monitored transiting from the Persian Gulf towards the Malacca Straits: MEA. Image Credit: ANI

India on Friday raised concern to the United States after USS John Paul passed through the country's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) without consent. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that the Central government's stated position on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea is that the Convention does not authorise other States to carry out in the EEZ and on the continental shelf, military exercises or manoeuvres, in particular those involving the use of weapons or explosives, without the consent of the coastal state.

The Ministry further said that the US vessel was continuously monitored transiting from the Persian Gulf towards the Malacca Straits. "We have conveyed our concerns regarding this passage through our EEZ to the Government of USA through diplomatic channels," MEA said. (ANI)

