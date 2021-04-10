Shimizu Corporation constructs apartments with wood, concrete to protect from natural disasters

Shimizu Corporation in Japan constructs apartments with wood and concrete to protect them from natural disasters. The luxurious apartment constructed by Shimizu Corporation in Nagoya city of Japan meets the impression of a typical Japanese image.

Japan has a rich heritage of wood use, which as a construction material, is progressing in the country. The growing usage of this sustainable material boosts its cultivation hence encouraging a sustainable environment. "This is the living space. When passing through the entrance, the wood is used as it is in the seismic wall of CLT (cross-laminated timber) and creating the atmosphere of the woody space. This is a large living room," said Yoshihiro Sasaki of Shimizu Corporation.

The living space feels the texture and warmth of the wood. In addition, by separating the rooms, it becomes a private space. "Considering the good point of the wood and the good point of the concrete structure, I thought about the design of the building in two best balances. The appearance and introspection are both building structures and good parts of concrete and wood. As space for people to live in, which is the use of communal housing, I think that resident feels peace and comfort when surrounded by the atmosphere of wood," said Yoshihiro Sasaki of Shimizu Corporation.

Construction in Japan focuses on high standard safety against disasters like earthquakes, fire, etc. Under such circumstances, the latest material of Shimizu Corporation is used.

"This apartment utilizes wood-based technology in the structure of the building. Pillars and beams of "Slim Fire Resist Wood" developed by our company. CLT (Cross-laminated timber) stacked directly in wood is used as earthquake-resistant wall and floor. We took on the challenge of developing wood that is resistant to earthquakes and fire. "Slim Fire-Resist Wood" incorporates the double-burning mechanism of plasterboard and fire-resistant sheet into a column and beam. We repeated fire resistance tests and developed them so that they could be used for the structure of the building," said Hideki Mizuochi of Shimizu Corporation. Shimizu Corporation previously designed and built apartments in Indonesia. This Corporation demonstrated high-quality housing around the world.

In addition, this concrete and wood structure is designed to impersonate traditional Japanese culture and also earthquake and fire resistance. These reliable and secure Japanese apartments will attract global attention. (ANI)