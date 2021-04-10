Left Menu

Shimizu Corporation constructs apartments with wood, concrete to protect from natural disasters

Shimizu Corporation in Japan constructs apartments with wood and concrete to protect them from natural disasters.

ANI | Updated: 10-04-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 14:12 IST
Shimizu Corporation constructs apartments with wood, concrete to protect from natural disasters
The luxurious apartment constructed by Shimizu Corporation meets the impression of a typical Japanese image. Image Credit: ANI

Shimizu Corporation in Japan constructs apartments with wood and concrete to protect them from natural disasters. The luxurious apartment constructed by Shimizu Corporation in Nagoya city of Japan meets the impression of a typical Japanese image.

Japan has a rich heritage of wood use, which as a construction material, is progressing in the country. The growing usage of this sustainable material boosts its cultivation hence encouraging a sustainable environment. "This is the living space. When passing through the entrance, the wood is used as it is in the seismic wall of CLT (cross-laminated timber) and creating the atmosphere of the woody space. This is a large living room," said Yoshihiro Sasaki of Shimizu Corporation.

The living space feels the texture and warmth of the wood. In addition, by separating the rooms, it becomes a private space. "Considering the good point of the wood and the good point of the concrete structure, I thought about the design of the building in two best balances. The appearance and introspection are both building structures and good parts of concrete and wood. As space for people to live in, which is the use of communal housing, I think that resident feels peace and comfort when surrounded by the atmosphere of wood," said Yoshihiro Sasaki of Shimizu Corporation.

Construction in Japan focuses on high standard safety against disasters like earthquakes, fire, etc. Under such circumstances, the latest material of Shimizu Corporation is used.

"This apartment utilizes wood-based technology in the structure of the building. Pillars and beams of "Slim Fire Resist Wood" developed by our company. CLT (Cross-laminated timber) stacked directly in wood is used as earthquake-resistant wall and floor. We took on the challenge of developing wood that is resistant to earthquakes and fire. "Slim Fire-Resist Wood" incorporates the double-burning mechanism of plasterboard and fire-resistant sheet into a column and beam. We repeated fire resistance tests and developed them so that they could be used for the structure of the building," said Hideki Mizuochi of Shimizu Corporation. Shimizu Corporation previously designed and built apartments in Indonesia. This Corporation demonstrated high-quality housing around the world.

In addition, this concrete and wood structure is designed to impersonate traditional Japanese culture and also earthquake and fire resistance. These reliable and secure Japanese apartments will attract global attention. (ANI)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

India's daily COVID-19 cases rise to record for fifth time this week

Indias daily coronavirus cases on Saturday rose by a record for the fifth time this week and deaths surged to the highest in more than five months, with hospitals and crematoriums overflowing in parts of the country. New cases in the worlds...

Leaking Prashant Kishor's audiotape is BJP's strategy to play mind games, create a wave in Bengal: TMC

The Trinamool Congress TMC termed the leaking of Club House room audio chat of its election strategist Prashant Kishor a strategised mind games of the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP to create a wave in favour of the party in poll-bound West Ben...

Army chief Gen Naravane interacts with officers of Bangladesh Army

Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane on Saturday interacted with the officers of Bangladeshs Army and witnessed an operational demonstration by the troops.He also planted a tree in Ramu Cantonment in Coxs Bazar to commemorate the everlasting f...

EU's Michel says COVID-19 recovery fund is sufficient - Les Echos

The European Unions COVID-19 recovery response is robust and does not fall short when compared with the United States 1.9 trillion recovery plan, European Council President Charles Michel told Les Echos newspaper. EU member states agreed la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021