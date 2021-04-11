Left Menu

Putin to focus on support measures for post-COVID development in his annual address

Russian President Vladimir Putin will focus on systematic measures to support post-pandemic development in his annual address to the Federal Assembly on April 21, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 11-04-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 22:07 IST
Putin to focus on support measures for post-COVID development in his annual address
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Image). Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], April 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin will focus on systematic measures to support post-pandemic development in his annual address to the Federal Assembly on April 21, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday. According to Peskov, Russia is still trying to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis, and it is unclear how long this period will last. He stressed that it is necessary to get out of the crisis and "compensate for the downfall that took place."

"We need not just to compensate, but to move toward the development. Obviously, in any case, this will be discussed in the address. Some kind of systemic support measures. The president talks about this traditionally. I think that we cannot rule out that he will speak about it this year as well," Peskov said as aired by Rossiya 1 broadcaster. The spokesman added that Putin's address will be "post-COVID" since the country is now running through an "unprecedented period."

Peskov noted that an annual address to the parliament is authored by Putin himself, and the president often continues working on it until the last minute. As a result, Putin often says unexpected things in his message, even for high-ranking officials, according to the spokesman. "I will tell you more than that. Most frequently. Most frequently, it happens so. Of course, [first] this voluminous material, the voluminous text of the president's speech, is being born. But as a rule, on the day before the delivery of the address or on the last night, the president can supplement and most often supplements some of his paragraphs, sometimes entire pages, leaving those who participated in the preparation surprised to hear that during the delivery along with the rest," he added.

Therefore, Putin's address often has handwritten remarks, Peskov said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Myanmar security forces kill 80 protesters and more

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

KKR begin with 10-run win over SRH

Opener Nitish Rana 80 and Rahul Tripathi 53 hit fluent half-centuries to script Kolkata Knight Riders a comfortable 10-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match, here on Sunday.SRHs Rashid Khan 224 was yet aga...

Delhi Civil Defence volunteer killed in road accident

A Delhi Civil Defence volunteer was killed on Sunday after being hit by a truck while he was on duty at Baba Haridas Nagar here, police said. The deceased has been identified as Punit Gupta, a resident of Ganesh Nagar complex in Pandav Naga...

NSUI wins all posts in Sampurnanand Sanskrit University student union polls in UP's Varanasi

The Congress student wing NSUI on Sunday won all the posts in the student union elections of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Decimating the ABVP, Krishna Mohan Shu...

Mamata calls Cooch Behar killings 'genocide', Shah warns her against 'appeasement politics' over bodies

The killing of four persons in CISF firing at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district has triggered a political storm in West Bengal, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday calling it a genocide while Union Home Minister Amit Shah warning he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021