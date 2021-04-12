Left Menu

Chinese military plane enters Taiwan air defence zone: Report

A Chinese military plane entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday, marking the ninth such intrusion this month.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 12-04-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 20:36 IST
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan air defence zone: Report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Chinese military plane entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday, marking the ninth such intrusion this month. A single People's Liberation Army Air Force Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane entered the southwest corner of Taiwan's ADIZ on Sunday, according to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent planes, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defence missile systems to track the Chinese aircraft, Taiwan News reported.

Air defence identification zones are early warning systems that help countries detect incursions into their airspace. Any aircraft entering such an area is supposed to report its route and purpose to the "host" nation, though the zones are classified as international airspace and pilots are not legally bound to make such a notification.

Since mid-September of last year, Beijing has stepped up its gray-zone tactics by regularly sending planes into Taiwan's ADIZ, with most instances occurring in the southwest corner of the zone and usually consisting of one to three slow-flying turboprop planes. Over the past few months, Taiwan has reported incursion by Chinese warplanes into ADIZ almost daily. On March 26, Taiwan reported the incursion of 20 Chinese warplanes.

Last month, Taiwanese premier Su Tseng-change termed the incursion by Chinese warplanes into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADZ) as "unnecessary" and "thoughtless." Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing.China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war. Wu Qian, spokesperson of China's Ministry of National Defence, on January 28 "warned" the people wanting "Taiwan independence" and had said that "those who play with fire will set themselves on fire, and seeking 'Taiwan independence' means nothing but war". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Outdoor enthusiasts to get cash, free passes to move to WVa

West Virginia is joining the growing list of places recruiting remote workers with a thrill-seeking twist.A public-private program launched Monday will try to lure outdoor enthusiasts to live in the rural state with enticements of cash and...

IMF looking for productive engagement with Ecuador's new government-Okamoto

The International Monetary Fund is looking for strong engagement with Ecuadors new government to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and foster stronger growth, IMF First Deputy Managing Director Geoffrey Okamoto said on Monday.Okamoto told rep...

Botswana probes deaths of two people who took AstraZeneca shot

Botswana is investigating the deaths of two among thousands of people who had been given doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine to see if there is any link, the health ministry said.The southern African country has so far administered about...

White House official says Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala to increase troops on borders

The Biden administration has secured agreements for Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala to place more troops on their borders, a White House official told Reuters on Monday amid the growing number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexican border.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021